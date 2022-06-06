Dhanashree Verma Spill Beans On Yuzvendra Chahal’s Happy Go Lucky Nature

New Delhi: Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was terrific in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. He played a huge role in taking Rajasthan Royals to the final of the tournament. The leg-spinner took the Purple Cap after getting a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches. Apart from top-notch spin bowling skills, Chahal is also known for his smiling face and happy go lucky nature which we witnessed during the IPL.

Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma revealed why her husband is always smiling on and off the field. She also opened up about how Chahal’s happy go lucky nature helps him during the game in the pressure situations.

“Yuzi is a very happy person, to be very honest, and he loves cricket. His first love is cricket, so being in this environment around his fellow mates is the primary reason behind him smiling always and having a beautiful smile,” Dhanashree said during a podcast of Rajasthan Royals.

She stated, “I believe you need to strike a balance. The environment, of course, is very warm and friendly, but it gets stressful. So, you have to keep up with it. So, because of that, Yuzi is Yuzi all the time.”

Dhanashree also opened up about dealing with stress herself as she opined that she feels a lot of stress as compared to any other spectator while witnessing, IPL, ODIs, or any other game. She remarked, “Everyone knows this by now that I am overly expressive. Obviously, super stressed. When people come to watch any game like the IPL, Tests, or ODIs, they are stressed because they support one team.”

“You obviously want your team to do well. It’s our life now and we have to protect it in a way that it should not be as stressful as it looks like,” she concluded.

Chahal and Dhanashree have been married for 1.5 years now. She goes to watch almost every match to support the star Indian spinner. In IPL 2022, Chahal also took a hat-trick in against the two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders. He was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament which will certainly help him to book a place in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.