Social media sensation Dhanashree Verma – who recently got married to India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal – is once again grabbing eyeballs with her latest dance video that has gone viral. Ahead of RCB’s IPL game against the Royals, Dhanashree – well-known as a dance trainer – posted a video on Instagram where she is flaunting off her ‘bhangra’ steps. Dhanashree posted two videos where she is dancing because 30 seconds was not good enough.

Here is the video that has become an instant hit on social space:

Here is the other video posted by Dhanashree. She captioned it: “Some people bring happiness wherever they go and some people bring happiness with energy whenever and wherever they go.”

Dhanashree was also spotted at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, where she was rooting for RCB. RCB continued their winning momentum as they hammered Rajasthan by 10 wickets to go top of the points table again. Devdutt Padikkal – who was named the man of the match – was the star of the show for RCB as he slammed his maiden IPL century, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 72* off 47 balls to take RCB home.

Earlier, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets apiece to restrict the Royals to 177 for nine in 20 overs.

The win strengthens their position at the top and looks like RCB would easily make the playoffs. But weirder things have happened in IPL, so only a fool can predict.