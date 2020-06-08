Days after English allrounder Ben Stokes said former India skipper MS Dhoni ‘showed no intent’ during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match against England, out-of-favour India cricketer Sreesanth slammed Stokes and said Dhoni will finish his career during a Live Instagram session.

Sreesanth told during the live session, “Main toh thoda yehi bolunga Ben Stokes ko ki dua karo ki Dhoni bhai aapke khilaaf dobara na khele. Dhoni bhai ke memory se kuch bhi jaata nahi…”

Sreesanth added, “Usse all the best karta hun ki agar IPL ya England-India kahi bhi mila na bete, abhi tak toh 2 ya 1 million mil raha hai na, Dhoni bhai career bhi khatam kar denge. Ben Stokes ko main open challenge deta hun ki Dhoni bhai ko out toh kar nahi sakta woh chahe kitna bhi world ka best all-rounder ho. I just want to say that Ben Stokes you have been playing for the last 4-5 years since I was not playing, I am really looking forward to bowl to you brother. Just to give an answer to what you told about Dhoni.”

“Arguably, the way MS Dhoni played when he came in with 112 runs needed from 11 overs was even stranger. He appeared more intent on singles than sixes. Even with a dozen balls remaining, India could still have won. There was little or no intent from him (Dhoni) or his partner Kedar Jadhav. To me, while victory is still possible you always go for broke,” Stokes had said.