Dhoni Is Going To Play Next Season: CSK CEO Gives BIG UPDATE On MS Dhoni's Future

New Delhi: Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest ever cricketer to have featured in IPL 2023 . Even though Dhoni hasn't openly talked about calling time on his IPL career after the conclusion of IPL 2023, he has dropped various hints during his post-match interactions that this could be his last year in competitive cricket.

Whereas recently Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that CSK captain is going to play next season as well and urged fans to support the team every season.

CSK CEO said "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time".