Dhoni Is Going To Play Next Season: CSK CEO Gives BIG UPDATE On MS Dhoni's Future

Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that CSK captain is going to play next season.

May 15, 2023

New Delhi: Legendary Indian wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is arguably the greatest ever cricketer to have featured in IPL 2023 . Even though Dhoni hasn't openly talked about calling time on his IPL career after the conclusion of IPL 2023, he has dropped various hints during his post-match interactions that this could be his last year in competitive cricket.

Whereas recently Chennai Super Kings CEO, Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that CSK captain is going to play next season as well and urged fans to support the team every season.

CSK CEO said "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time".

Suresh Raina's Reveals Dhoni's Retirement Plans

Earlier star Indian batter Suresh Raina revealed his last conversation with MS Dhoni and his retirement plans.

"Main trophy jeetke ek saal aur khelunga (After winning the trophy, I will play one more year)," were Dhoni's words to Raina during their last meeting in IPL 2023.

Whereas during a during a match between CSK and LSG in Lucknow former cricketer Danny Morrison asked Dhoni how he was enjoying his final tour, implying that it was his last.

Dhoni responded with a smile "Well, you have decided it's my last." This left Morrison surprised for a moment, and he pointed to the crowd in Lucknow, and said "You hear that, he is going to come back again next year".

 

