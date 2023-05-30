Dhoni-Jadeja Rifts? Ravindra's Gesutre Towards CSK Skipper After Fifth Title Victory Will Change Your Mind
There were rumours about a rift between Dhoni and Jadeja prior to this match and the star allrounder has shut them all down by showing his love towards Dhoni.
New Delhi: After producing one of the most unforgettable finishes in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated their fifth IPL title to skipper MS Dhoni.
Jadeja provided a grandstand finish, hitting a six and a four with 10 needed off the last two balls, to power CSK to their fifth IPL title as they beat defending champions GT by five wickets (DLS Method) in a thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium, here on Monday.
After the win, the all-rounder took to Twitter to express his joy and shared a photo with his wife Rivaba holding the trophy and Dhoni sitting next to them with a broad smile.
"We did it for ONE and ONLY "MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi(anything for you Mahi Bhai)" Jadeja wrote.
In the midst of the jubilant celebrations, an emotional Dhoni was captured joyfully lifting the all-rounder in a moment of delight.
Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Jadeja said: "I'm from Gujarat, and it's a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for the rain to stop till late at night, I'd like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I'd like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni."
Best moment in IPL history.
Jadeja ? Dhoni moment. pic.twitter.com/8HMbOCj8Zf
Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 29, 2023
Ravindra Jadeja Changes His Profile Picture
This was not it to show his gratitude more towards the CSK skipper, Jadeja changed his Instagram DP with the picture of Dhoni lifting him up after the winning shot. The moment was special for Dhoni and fans across the globe.
There were rumours about a rift between Dhoni and Jadeja prior to this match and the star allrounder has shut them all down by showing his love towards Dhoni.
(with IANS inputs)
Also ReadMore News ›
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS