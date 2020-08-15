“Friends on the field and brothers off it” – The bond or camaraderie between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli was there for everyone to see whenever the two took the field for the Indian cricket team at the international stage. Moments after former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni called time on his international career, current India captain Kohli took to his official social media handle to pen down a heartfelt post to the legendary gloveman.

The 31-year-old Kohli wrote, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you’ve done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart ”

The old warhorse has finally called time on his glorious international career which spanned nearly 16 years. Dhoni made his last appearance for India during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. India suffered a heart-breaking loss by 18 runs and failed to reach their fourth World Cup final.

“but the mutual respect and warmth I’ve received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you @msdhoni” Kohli added in his congratulatory post.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had ended his long wait for an ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2011, too wished luck to the former Indian skipper for his second innings.

“Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense MS Dhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings,” Tendulkar said in a tweet as social media went into a tizzy on India’s 74th Independence Day following the Ranchi stumper batsman’s sudden decision.

Dhoni, who made his ODI debut in 2004, changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game and astute leadership qualities.

The Ranchi-born cricketer will go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.

One of the most admired and respected cricketers, Dhoni is also among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa. With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.