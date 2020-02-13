Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has called MS Dhoni the best Indian captain and says his winning aura has spread to each and every member of the CSK locker room. Former India teammates, Raina and Dhoni continue to represent CSK and have won the IPL trophy three times together 2010, 2011 and 2018 and will come together again when the IPL 2020 kicks off in March 29.

The two have played all their IPL cricket for CSK, barring the two seasons when the franchise was banned from 2016 and 2017 during which Dhoni led the Rising Pune Supergiants and Raina was appointed captain of the Gujarat Lions.

“I think we have the best captain who has changed the Indian team like anything. Now we have that same aura in our dressing room,” Raina said on The Super Kings Show on Star Sports Tamil.

Raina has also urged the CSK fans to come attend the team’s home matches after the I, J and K stands of the Chepauk stadium were made functionable again. Since 2015, the three stands were not available for seating purposed due to construction issues but last month, the Madras Cricket Club, agreed to demolish the gym, paving the way for eight metres of setback space as mandated by the court.

“We have all the seats available. Hopefully, we’ll have more fans now so that there is it will be more energy on the field,” the 33-year-old Raina, a former India batsman, said.

CSK entered the 2020 players auction with a purse of INR 14.60 crore and five slots to fill that included three domestic and two overseas. They spent INR 14.45 crore on four players, the costliest of which was legspinner Piyush Chawla for INR 6.75 crore.

Apart from Chawla, CSK bought England allrounder Sam Curran (Rs 5.5 crore), Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood (Rs 2 crore) and uncapped left-arm spinner R Rai Kishore (Rs 20 lakh) of Tamil Nadu, and Raina for one, can’t wait to play alongside them.

“This year we have a lot of new talent in our team. Piyush (Chawla) is there, then we have Hazelwood, Sam Curran, Sai Kishore from Tamil Nadu, he has been bowling really well for them. So, I think we have a lot of mixture of youngsters and seniors,” he said.