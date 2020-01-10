Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dhaka Platoon vs Rangpur Rangers Prediction, Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 39 DHP vs RAN: The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Dhaka Platoon vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

My Dream11 Team

Tamim Iqbal (C), Mominul Haque, Shane Watson, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory (VC), Mahedi Hasan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

DHP vs RAN Probable Playing XIs

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (C & WK), Mominul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Asif Ali, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Mortaza, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Mahmud, Shadab Khan

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson (C), Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Fazle Mahmud, Al-Amin, Jahurul Islam (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Tamim Iqbal, Mahedy Hasan

Vice-captain Options: Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory

Squads

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson(c), Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Al-Amin, Mohammad Nabi, Jahurul Islam(w), Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Nadif Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque(w), Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Asif Ali, Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Hasan Mahmud, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Luis Reece, Mohammad Shahid, Jaker Ali, Salauddin Sakil

