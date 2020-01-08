Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Dhaka Platoon vs Rangpur Rangers Bangladesh Premier League Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 38 DHP vs RAN at 6:00 PM IST:

The 2019 20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS The toss between Dhaka Platoon vs Rangpur Rangers will take place at 5:30 PM (IST).

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

DHP vs RAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Anamul Haque

Batsmen Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson (vice-captain), Cameron Delport

All-Rounders Thisara Perera, Lewis Gregory, Mahmud, Al-Amin

Bowlers Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed

DHP vs RAN Predicted XI:

Dhaka Platoon: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque (C & WK), Mominul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Asif Ali, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Mortaza, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Mahmud, Shadab Khan

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson (c), Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Fazle Mahmud, Al-Amin, Jahurul Islam (WK), Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman

DHP vs RAN Squads:

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque(w), Mominul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Asif Ali, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Mahmud, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Raqibul Hasan, Laurie Evans, Shuvagata Hom, Luis Reece, Mohammad Shahid, Jaker Ali, Salauddin Sakil

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson(c), Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Fazle Mahmud, Al-Amin, Jahurul Islam(w), Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Nadif Chowdhury, Mohammad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain

