DIC vs SICC Dream11 Team, Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka: Top Picks, Full Squad Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm International Cricket Club July 8, 5:30 PM IST

DIC vs SICC Dream11 Tips: Another T10 tournament in the European Cricket Series. This time, we have a wider pool of teams – 10 in total divided into two groups of five. Top four teams – two from each group – qualify for the knockouts. The 10 teams are Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Cricketforning, Marsta CC, Varmdo CC and Saltsjobaden Cricket Club.

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm International Cricket Club Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm

DIC vs SICC Dream11 Top Picks

Praveen Marani (captain), Shyam Balasubramanian (vice-captain), Bhargav Mahesh, Waqas Anis, Sembian Sundarapandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bilal Momand, Usman Arif, Sweed Ullah, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Charles Samuel

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening vs Stockholm International Cricket Club Full Squad List

DIC: Richie Robbins, Asim Bukhari, Aritra Bhakat, Ankit Dubey, Daniel Nissila, Mitchell O’Connor, Shahzeb Choudhry, Nasim Khan, Serge Conein, Prashant Shukla, Liam Karlsson, Wynand Boshoff, Sesanka Katuri, Joe Taylor, Tony Singh, Ubaid Safi, Shashikant Panchal, Souveer Raghav, Ned Hall

SICC: Saad Asad, Yaseen Saleemi, Forqaan Hameed, Razzaq Abdul, Abu Darda, Imran Rizvi, Sarmad Imtiaz, Usman Afzal, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Azeem Akhtar, Naveed Anjum, Abrar Ahmad, Imran Syed, Bilal Muhammad, Zafar Malik, Hassan Mehmood

