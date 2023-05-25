Advertisement

Did Naveen Ul Haq Apologised To Virat Kohli? Fact Check Of The Viral Tweet

In a tweet that is going viral on social media, Naveen ul Haq apologised to Virat Kohli. However, the account was found fake in our fact check.

Updated: May 25, 2023 2:48 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Bangalore: Naveen ul Haq found himself in hot soup after he got involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli after LSG vs RCB match. Naveen took on Virat Kohli and trolled him when RCB lost to MI by sharing a picture of sweet mangoes. He then mocked RCB when the team was knocked out of the IPL 2023. However, LSG's defeat against MI in Qualifier 1 invited massive trolls for Naveen. LSG's Twitter account was flooded with sweet mango tweets after which the social media account had to mute words like mango, sweet, aam.

In a tweet going viral on social media, Naveen ul Haq has apologised to Virat Kohli. Naveen in his tweet says that messing up with Virat Kohli was the biggest mistake of his life. The social media account also made several appreciation and apology tweets to Kohli and his fans. He even tweeted that Kohli is better than Babar Azam.

However, digging deep, we found out that the account is fake and the user is probably a Virat Kohli fan.

Meanwhile, Naveen ul Haq delivered a fine show against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1, however, he could not help his side to a win. Chasing a target of 182, LSG was bowled out for 101, suffering an 81-run defeat.

