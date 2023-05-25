Did Naveen Ul Haq Apologised To Virat Kohli? Fact Check Of The Viral Tweet
In a tweet that is going viral on social media, Naveen ul Haq apologised to Virat Kohli. However, the account was found fake in our fact check.
Bangalore: Naveen ul Haq found himself in hot soup after he got involved in a heated exchange with Virat Kohli after LSG vs RCB match. Naveen took on Virat Kohli and trolled him when RCB lost to MI by sharing a picture of sweet mangoes. He then mocked RCB when the team was knocked out of the IPL 2023. However, LSG's defeat against MI in Qualifier 1 invited massive trolls for Naveen. LSG's Twitter account was flooded with sweet mango tweets after which the social media account had to mute words like mango, sweet, aam.
In a tweet going viral on social media, Naveen ul Haq has apologised to Virat Kohli. Naveen in his tweet says that messing up with Virat Kohli was the biggest mistake of his life. The social media account also made several appreciation and apology tweets to Kohli and his fans. He even tweeted that Kohli is better than Babar Azam.
I'm Sorry @imVkohli Sir??
Naveen Ul Haq (@naveenulhaq66) May 24, 2023
Anyway, I'm accepting my mistake.
Sorry to all Virat Sir fans ?
Next time I won't mess up with any senior players. I'll be within my limits.
See you next year! ? @LucknowIPL
Once again congratulations #MumbaiIndians #naveenulhaq
Naveen Ul Haq (@naveenulhaq66) May 24, 2023
Don't compare that Babar Azam with Virat Kohli. He is not even 1% of Virat Kohli.
The Real King- @imVkohli
Naveen Ul Haq (@naveenulhaq66) May 25, 2023
However, digging deep, we found out that the account is fake and the user is probably a Virat Kohli fan.
Meanwhile, Naveen ul Haq delivered a fine show against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1, however, he could not help his side to a win. Chasing a target of 182, LSG was bowled out for 101, suffering an 81-run defeat.
