Did Rohit Sharma Donate 15 Crores To Odisha Train Accident Victims?

As per rumours doing rounds on social media, Rohit Sharma donated 15 crores to the families of the dead in Odisha train victims.

Updated: June 7, 2023 12:03 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

India suffered one of the deadliest train accidents as more than 300 people lost their lives when three trains collided in Odisha. The entire country has come forward to help the victims of the disastrous accident. After reports of MS Dhoni donating 60 crores to the victims of the tragic events, rumours are going around that India skipper Rohit Sharma has donated 15 crores to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

So, did Rohit Sharma really donate a huge amount to the train accident victims? The reports can be true or false as well as there has been no update on the same from any authentic source. It was only a post on social media which claimed that Rohit Sharma donated 15 crores to the Odisha train accident victims.

Rohit Sharma All Set To WTC Final Against Australia

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is all set to gear up for the WTC final against Australia. The iconic battle will take place at Kennington Oval in London. Rohit Sharma has some tough calls to make ahead of the game. Given the conditions, which are expected to assist the pacers, India will be keen on playing an extra seamer, however, it would mean they will have to drop one of the ace spinners - Ravindra Jadeja or R Ashwin.

Another call Rohit will have to take is to pick one between KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan as India's wicketkeeper. Rohit attended a pre-match press conference ahead of the match and said that they will take a call on the playing XI on the morning of the match.

