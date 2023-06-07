Did Rohit Sharma Donate 15 Crores To Odisha Train Accident Victims?

India suffered one of the deadliest train accidents as more than 300 people lost their lives when three trains collided in Odisha. The entire country has come forward to help the victims of the disastrous accident. After reports of MS Dhoni donating 60 crores to the victims of the tragic events, rumours are going around that India skipper Rohit Sharma has donated 15 crores to the families who lost their loved ones in the accident.

So, did Rohit Sharma really donate a huge amount to the train accident victims? The reports can be true or false as well as there has been no update on the same from any authentic source. It was only a post on social media which claimed that Rohit Sharma donated 15 crores to the Odisha train accident victims.