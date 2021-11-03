New Delhi: With the Indian team playing the T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill, who is in India, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture. In the picture, he is facing a mirror and wearing a t-shirt on which it is written ‘Don’t fall in love with angels’. In the caption, Shubman wrote ‘Sigma Rule No 1’. The caption on the t-shirt has now sparked speculations.

There have been rumours that Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara is close to the KKR opener. And that is the reason why fans are now speculating if he has had a break-up.

Just to clarify things, Gill or Sara have never made anything about the official and these are mere rumours.

Here is the Instagram post:

One user wrote, “Dhindora Pitwa do Mama Gill has broken up,” while another said, “Did Sara break up with you brother?”

Not long ago, when Gill was asked about his relationship status. He said: “I am single at the moment. I am not thinking about relationships as of now.”