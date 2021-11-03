<strong>New Delhi:</strong> With the Indian team playing the T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill, who is in India, took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a picture. In the picture, he is facing a mirror and wearing a t-shirt on which it is written 'Don't fall in love with angels'. In the caption, Shubman wrote 'Sigma Rule No 1'. The caption on the t-shirt has now sparked speculations. <p></p> <p></p>There have been rumours that Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara is close to the KKR opener. And that is the reason why fans are now speculating if he has had a break-up. <p></p> <p></p>Just to clarify things, Gill or Sara have never made anything about the official and these are mere rumours. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the Instagram post: <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CVxZaFCvGQs/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 24px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 224px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 144px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center"><a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CVxZaFCvGQs/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A post shared by hubman Gill (@shubmangill)</a></p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>One user wrote, "Dhindora Pitwa do Mama Gill has broken up," while another said, "Did Sara break up with you brother?" <p></p> <p></p>Not long ago, when Gill was asked about his relationship status. He said: "I am single at the moment. I am not thinking about relationships as of now."