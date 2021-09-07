London: Looks like India captain Virat Kohli took a cheeky jibe at the popular England fan club, Barmy Army. Things spiced up at Lord’s after Barmy Army gave the Indian captain a send-Off. Kohli, who has a sharp memory, took note of that and returned the favour at The Oval on Monday as India beat England by 157 runs to take an unassailable lead in the series.

Some English journalists and plaudits did not like the way Kohli celebrated the wickets. England’s Daily Mail cricket journalist Lawrence Booth tweeted about it.

“To clear up any confusion, I don’t really love this,” he further explained. “I find it weird when a top-class sportsman isn’t content with winning a game, having totally outplayed the opposition, but wants to stick it to the fans too.”

Love this. His team-mates are celebrating a wicket, but Kohli finds the time to taunt the England fans. Doesn’t miss a trick! https://t.co/yrg9MIhfpQ Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) September 6, 2021

Nick Compton, who has been a critic of Kohli throughout the series for not picking Ravichandran Ashwin, also tweeted. “It doesn’t look good for him! No need.”

Barmy Army also used the picture of Kohli’s celebration and tweeted it along with a caption. The caption read: “Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint”.

Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint 🤣🤝#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/lFCk8FCCte England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 6, 2021

In a couple of days from now, India would take on England in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Test starts on September 10.