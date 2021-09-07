<strong>London:</strong> Looks like India captain Virat Kohli took a cheeky jibe at the popular England fan club, Barmy Army. Things spiced up at Lord's after Barmy Army gave the Indian captain a send-Off. Kohli, who has a sharp memory, took note of that and returned the favour at The Oval on Monday as India beat England by 157 runs to take an unassailable lead in the series. <p></p> <p></p>Some English journalists and plaudits did not like the way Kohli celebrated the wickets. England's Daily Mail cricket journalist Lawrence Booth tweeted about it. <p></p> <p></p>"To clear up any confusion, I don't really love this," he further explained. "I find it weird when a top-class sportsman isn't content with winning a game, having totally outplayed the opposition, but wants to stick it to the fans too." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Love this. His team-mates are celebrating a wicket, but Kohli finds the time to taunt the England fans. Doesn't miss a trick! <a href="https://t.co/yrg9MIhfpQ">https://t.co/yrg9MIhfpQ</a></p> <p></p> Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) <a href="https://twitter.com/the_topspin/status/1434874848791220230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Nick Compton, who has been a critic of Kohli throughout the series for not picking Ravichandran Ashwin, also tweeted. "It doesn't look good for him! No need." <p></p> <p></p>Barmy Army also used the picture of Kohli's celebration and tweeted it along with a caption. The caption read: "Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint". <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yes we know you want to be in the army Virat. We get the hint &#x1f923;&#x1f91d;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ENGvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ENGvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/lFCk8FCCte">pic.twitter.com/lFCk8FCCte</a></p> <p></p> England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/status/1434874166981836806?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 6, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In a couple of days from now, India would take on England in the fifth and final Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Test starts on September 10.