Didier Deschamps Gets Extension Till 2026 As Head Coach Of France National Football Team

New Delhi: Didier Deschamps, head coach of the National Football Team of France, has extended his contract with the Les Bleus till 2026, extending his tenure to 14 years with the Les Bleus. According to various reports, the contract extension documents have already been signed between Deschamps and the French Football Federation (FFF).

Les Blues have performed admirably under Deschamps’ tutelage, with Deschamps playing a key role in France’s World Cup victory in 2018.He has also won the UEFA Nations League for the French side.

The French side also broke the World Cup curse in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, leading his team to the World Cup Final, where they were defeated by Argentina.

Les Blues have won 89 of the 139 matches they have played with Deschamps as head coach, with 22 draws and 28 losses for a massive 64% winning percentage.

Alongside Deschamps, Guy St phan, assistant to Didier Deschamps, Franck Raviot, goalkeeping coach, and Cyril Moine, physical trainer, will also remain part of the French coaching staff and continue the campaign with the French football team.

With Deschamps’ contract expiring in 2022, it was speculated that French legend Zinadine Zidane would take over as head coach of Les Blues, but Deschamps’ contract extension sent a clear message that Zidane would have to wait another four years.

The French Football Federation (FFF) announced the contract extension of Didier Deschamps by a tweet-