‘Didn’t play a single IPL match, but…’: Gurnoor Brar reflects on India opportunity after missing entire IPL season

India’s pace attack has unearthed another exciting talent during the ODI series against Afghanistan, and the young fast bowler has wasted little time making an impression. Standing over six feet tall and regularly bowling close to 140 kmph, he has used his height and pace to trouble Afghanistan’s batters with steep bounce and disciplined spells in both matches.

Also Read: ‘Very proud to wear this jersey again’: Ishan Kishan opens up after stunning century on ODI return

While a few batters stole the limelight with the bat, the emerging pacer went about his business to quietly strengthen his case as one of India’s most promising fast-bowling prospects.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

Gurnoor Brar first made his mark in the series opener, where he bowled a brilliant spell and kept the pressure on Afghanistan throughout the rain-affected game. He backed that up with another good performance in the second ODI, returning with figures of 3/60 from his full quota of 10 overs.

His ability to hit the deck hard and extract extra bounce has been one of the biggest positives for India in the series. Afghanistan batters have struggled against his pace and his ability to move the ball, especially when he targets the stumps and makes good use of conditions.

IPL heartache proved to be a learning experience

In an intriguing twist, Brar did not play a single match for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2026 despite being part of their squad.

However, the young pacer believes the season still played a major role in his development. Instead of focusing on missed opportunities, he spent time learning from some of the biggest names in Indian and world cricket.

“I didn’t get to play in the IPL but learnt a lot nevertheless,” Brar said after the second ODI against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

“There were people like Ashish Nehra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. I observed what they were doing right and even what mistakes they committed. I didn’t get an IPL match, but got my opportunity for India, so can’t complain.”

Being around experienced bowlers and coaches allowed Brar to understand the finer aspects of fast bowling, something he is now putting into practice on the international stage.

Focus on yorkers and death-over skills

Brar also revealed that he has been working hard on expanding his skill set, especially when it comes to bowling in pressure situations.

The left-arm pacer highlighted the importance of yorkers and slower deliveries, which have become essential weapons in modern-day cricket.

“I have been working on yorkers as it’s a very important delivery for the death overs, especially when you are bowling to good hitters. Morkel backs my skills and strengths, but tells me to plan when to bowl which delivery. Variation in pace is also important as bowling at one speed consistently can allow batters to get set,” Brar said.

The guidance from India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel has also helped him better understand game awareness and execution.

Bright future ahead for India’s young quick

With India already sealing the ODI series, one of the biggest takeaways has been the emergence of new faces who have looked comfortable at the international level.

Brar’s showings have proved that India are still building depth in their fast bowling department. The young seamer has combined pace, bounce and control well and his willingness to learn can make him a useful option for India in the years to come.

For now, the 6ft-plus pacer has grabbed his opportunity with both hands and made sure selectors and fans will be watching his progress keenly.