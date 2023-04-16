'Dil To Bacha Hai Ji': Virat Kohli's Fun Instragram Post Goes Viral

Bangalore : Virat Kohli has been in great form in IPL 2023. The RCB batter has scored three fifties in four matches. Kohli helped RCB beat Delhi Capitals in the last game. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recently took to Instagram and shared a joyful picture with a captain 'Dil to Baccha Hai Ji'. Kohli seemed to be enjoying a kids' swing in the images that look like from a kids' amusement park.

After three years of lean patch, Virat Kohli is well and truly back to his best. Kohli has been in sublime form in IPL 2023, scoring 214 runs in four matches at an average of 71. Kohli along with Faf du Plessis help RCB post big scores in most of the games in IPL 2023. The bowling is also doing well, with Mohammed Siraj in great form. RCB has not won a single IPL title so far but the team looks good enough to end the drought in IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, Kohli spoke at a post-match press conference after RCB beat DC and said that he always tries to hit good deliveries and score off good bowlers. "When I've played my best cricket, those are the balls I've put away consistently (length balls on the up). That helps me to put pressure on the bowlers. When I put away their best balls, they're going to try to do something else. I back myself to hit good balls and the best bowlers in the opposition. That's how I motivate myself to play out there. Very happy to get two points. We kind of let it slip away last two games. For us to bounce back like this was very crucial. That was a different mentality and phase altogether (T20 World Cup 2016 semis). I was in a space where I felt I could hit any ball. I back myself to hit good shots. When they come off they look good," Kohli concluded.