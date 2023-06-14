Advertisement

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 4, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 4, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 4, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
Updated: June 14, 2023 1:43 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors, TNPL Dream 11: Baba Indrajith-led DGD will take on Sridhar Raju's RTW in the fourth match of Tamil Nadu Premier League that will be played at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL Match Details

Date And Time: June 14, 7:15 PM

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL Coimbatore Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant for cricket. It will be partly cloudy with temperature hovering around 24 degrees. Rain is not expected

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL Coimbatore Pitch Report

The surface will be flat and good for cricket for the most part. However, the new ball might offer some help to the pacers.

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL Playing 11s

DGD: Hemanth Kumar, B Indrajith, Shivam Singh, S Arun, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adithya Ganesh, R Vimal Khumar, Advaith Sharma, M Mathivanan, Varun Chakravarthy, Rohan Bhutra Jagatheesan Kousik, Washington Sundar, Swapnil Singh, S Karthik(wk), Murugan Ashwin

RTW: K Easwaran, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, Jafar Jamal, AV Srinivasan, G Karthik Shanmugam, R Rajkumar, M Shajahan, K Mani Bharathi(wk), R Alexander, K-Mohamed Azeem, T Natarajan

Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors TNPL Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: A Ganesh, Mani Bharathi

Batters: Indrajith, Raju (C), Srinivasan

All-rounders: Ashwin (VC), Hemanth, Dhas

Bowlers: Natarajan, Bhutra, Diran

Also Read

More News ›
Dindigul Dragons vs Ruby Trichy Warriors Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 4, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 3, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and Updates: BAN vs AFG One-off Test match Live cricket score at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Live Score-Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score and ...

Dinesh Karthik Picks 3 Uncapped Players Who Should Make Test Debut

Dinesh Karthik Picks 3 Uncapped Players Who Should Make Test...

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream 11 Prediction, TNPL Match 3, June 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s, Pitch And Weather Report

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings Dream 11 Pred...

England Will Be Playing Boland Like A 'Spinner' In Ashes: Michael Vaughan

England Will Be Playing Boland Like A 'Spinner' In Ashes: Mi...

Not Babar Azam! Misbah-ul-Haq Picks Virat Kohli as Best Batter In the World

Not Babar Azam! Misbah-ul-Haq Picks Virat Kohli as Best Batt...

Advertisement