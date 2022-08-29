Dubai: India picked up an emphatic win over Pakistan by five wickets to start their Asia Cup 2022 with a win. It was an all-round show by Hardik Pandya that paved the way for the Indian win. Pandya picked three wickets with the ball and then played a cameo of 33 off 17 balls to seal the game for India. Pandya hit a six to win the game for India when the team needed 6 off the last three. Dinesh Karthik, who was at the non-striker’s end had the perfect reaction to Hardik Pandya’s six.

Earlier, in the game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India a perfect start by dismissing Babar Azam. None of the Pakistan batting could resist the Indian bowling for long as the team was bowled out for 147. India too got off a poor start as KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck.

Rohit Sharma too failed to make an impact. Virat Kohli played a good innings of 35 but failed to stay at the wicket for long. The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav at the score of 89 rang the alarm bells in the Indian camp. However, Pandya and Jadeja stitched a 52-run stand to bring India on the verge of win. Even though Jadeja departed in the final over, Hardik ensured that India get over the line.

Rohit Sharma was had high words of praise for Hardik Pandya after the match. “Since the time he (Hardik) has made his comeback, he’s been brilliant. When he was not part of the team, he figured out what he needs to do to his body and his fitness regime, and now he is clocking 140+ easily. His batting quality we all know and it’s been brilliant since his comeback. He is a lot calmer now and more confident about what he wants to do, whether it’s with the bat or with the ball. He can bowl really quick, we saw that today with those short balls. It was always about just understanding his game and he’s doing that well now. In a high-pressure chase with 10 rpo needed, you can panic but he never showed any of that,” Said Rohit in post match presentation.