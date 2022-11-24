New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik’s recent Instagram post has left cricket fans confused. Speculations are high that Karthik might have dropped a big hint about his retirement from international cricket. Karthik’s career was all but over after the 2019 World Cup but the Tamil Nadu batter revived his career after a staggering show in the 2022 IPL.

He was called into the Indian T20 team and played a fair bit of cricket for them. He played ahead of Rishabh Pant in the T20 World Cup but failed to make an impact after which he was dropped fro0m the team for the New Zealand tour. Karthik posted a video montage of his Australia tour, also featuring his family and teammates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

“World Cup for India and it was such a proud feeling to do so we did fall short of the ultimate motive, but it did fill my life with many memories to cherish. Thank you to all my fellow players, coaches, friends and most importantly the fans for the undying support. #DreamsDoComeTrue #T20WorldCup,” Karthik wrote in the caption.

Karthik had a poor outing in the T20 World Cup. He scored just one run against Pakistan in India’s opening game and followed it up with a six-run innings against South Africa. He played his last game against Bangladesh and managed just seven runs. With the next T20 World Cup in 2024, Karthik is unlikely to get a chance in the Indian team again, especially with the selectors turning to young guns.

Overall, Karthik has played 60 T20I matches for India, scoring 686 runs along with a solitary half-century. In ODIs, Karthik played 94 games, accumulating 1752 runs with nine half-centuries. He also played 26 matches and scored 1025 runs, with one centuries and seven half-centuries.