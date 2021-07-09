New Delhi: Veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik expressed his desire to represent the Indian cricket team in at least one of the next two World Cups. Karthik last played for India in 2019 against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal where the Men in Blue suffered a heartbreak defeat. Karthik has proved his worth for India in white-ball cricket on several occasions as he continues to play in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Karthik recalled his time with the Indian T20 team and said he will play the sport as long as he is fit.

“I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped due to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign,” Karthik said on the ’22 Yarns’ podcast hosted by Gaurav Kapur.

Karthik has played 94 ODIs for India where he scored 1752 runs, while in the 32 T20Is he hits 399 runs.

The 36-year-old has also started his commentary career where he is receiving a lot of praise from the fans. Karthik has impressed many with his insights into the game.

The wicketkeeper further said the current Indian team is filled with a lot of top-order batsmen as they need a pure middle-order player.

“I still play in the IPL for KKR. India does need a pure middle-order batsman. They have a lot of top-order batsmen who they slot in the middle-order. Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja there is no one who is a middle-order batsman. They all bat for their franchises from opening to No.3, with only exception being Rishabh Pant who bats at No.4,” Karthik concluded.