Southampton: This is just the image fans wanted to see. It is bright and sunny at Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Saturday. Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the broadcast unit, took to Twitter and shared an image of the ground where you can see the Sun is out and if that stays – play will also happen. Karthik captioned the image as: “Waking up to the Sun.”

Day 1 of the much-awaited World Test Championship was washed off as rain poured in. On Day, there are predictions of scattered rain and that is likely to play spoilsport in the second half of the day. If that is the case, the toss would happen and then the match would start.

India vs New Zealand SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Will Young