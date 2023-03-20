Dinesh Karthik Hails Mitchell Starc, Calls Him 'Arguably The Best White-Ball Bowler In The World Right Now'

During the second ODI match, Starc picked his second five-wicket haul in 50-over format against India.

New Delhi: Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik hails Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc for his outstanding performance in the second ODI in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19) against India. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer also empathised with batters facing someone like Starc.

Starc picked up three wickets in the first ODI in Mumbai on March 17 (Friday). The 33-year-old dismissed four top-order batters in the starting overs and claimed his fifer by removing No. 11 Mohammed Siraj to bowl India out for a paltry 117.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Karthik said that any batter in the world will struggle with a bowler like Mitchell Starc. He further expressed that Starc is the best white-ball bowler today.

"He is arguably the best white-ball bowler in the world right now. To come and receive such balls first up, it's hard. You put anybody there, more often than not, they will get out first ball. We need to cut some slack for batters who get out to quality left-armers", Karthik told Cricbuzz.

"The skill that goes behind a Shaheen Afridi, Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc is different boss. If the bowler had the skill, he would be playing for India! Why would he be bowling in the nets? It is not an easy skill. Add to that, you're playing international cricket, and it's a different ball game", he further said.