Dubai: Following India’s eight-wicket drubbing against New Zealand on Sunday, Virat Kohli and the Indian team have been facing heavy backlash on social space. That is bound to happen, considering the passionate fans in India. Now, cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Harbhajan Singh have come out with a request. The two senior cricketers have asked fans to be kind towards the Indian cricketers.

“I just wish all the supporters of India understand and are in many ways kind to the Indian team. Because when they left the Indian shores, it was on May 19th and as we sit here and speak today it is closing in on November, and every day has been pressure-filled. I do hope that you know people cut them some slack and have some empathy,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Harbhajan also asked fans something similar. He urged fans not to be harsh towards the cricketers. “Let’s not be harsh on our players.yes we know them for better cricket.Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai after such results.but well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning th match.they were fantastic in all departments,” tweeted Singh.

It would now be extremely difficult for India to make it through to the semis. They have an outside chance. First, they need to win their remaining games with big margins and then hope New Zealand loses one of their remaining matches.