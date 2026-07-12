Dinesh Karthik lauds England after India suffer sixth straight T20I defeat

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was critical of the Shreyas Iyer-led side’s 4-0 T20I series defeat to England, stating that the reigning T20 World Cup winners were outplayed by the hosts in every facet of the game.’

Dinesh Karthik hails England’s dominance after T20I whitewash

The heavy 56-run defeat at The Rose Bowl capped off a winless T20I tour for India, who have also been dethroned from the top of the ICC Men’s T20I rankings by England after suffering their sixth consecutive defeat on the trot in the shortest format. “India were in a bad place mentally coming into the series. But England have absolutely dominated India, who are the T20 world champions.

“Across every facet of the game, England have outplayed India. That tells you they are deserving of the No 1 spot. What’s been impressive is their intent with bat and ball. Well done to England. It’s been beautiful watching them dominate this format,” Karthik said on Sky Sports Cricket at the conclusion of the series.

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Former England captain Eoin Morgan praised the management under captain Harry Brook and coach Brendon McCullum for ensuring a seamless transition after the Test series defeat to New Zealand.

“To completely sweep aside a very talented India team like England have, has been incredibly impressive. In turn, they have become the number one-ranked side in the world. Now they will be chased. England’s expectations change from a bilateral series to a World Cup focus. England needs to enjoy that favourites tag.

“England’s backroom staff came into this series with pressure on them. The transition from one format to another has seen a clear line drawn from the Test match series. Harry Brook and Brendon McCullum have not taken any baggage from one format to the other,” he said.

Deep Dasgupta urges selectors to rethink India’s T20 strategy

Meanwhile, former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta urged selectors to look at the larger picture while highlighting tactical errors and a sub-par fielding effort from the visitors. “It’s important for the selectors to think about players, not just the T20 World Cup in 2028 but also the Olympic Games. But they have time to sort it out.

“Obviously, with a 50-over World Cup next year, perhaps they have prioritised that format a little more. India has a lot of talent, but they need to be exposed to different experiences and learn from them,” Dasgupta said on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

He also felt India needs to have more wicket-taking options in the middle overs and also slammed the sloppy fielding performance. “It’s obviously been a disappointing series, and the selectors have to go back to the drawing board. They need wicket-takers up front – and they have that in Jasprit Bumrah – but they still need to find them in the middle overs.

“In the field, India have been way below par – both catching and outfield-wise. A series to forget for India, but you obviously have to try and learn from it. There is inexperience on this side, especially in this series.

“But there aren’t too many positives to take forward, apart from an innings here and an innings there. I think tactically, England have been superior in this series. Some of India’s plans have not sat well with me,” he concluded.

With IANS Inputs.