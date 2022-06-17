Dinesh Karthik Leapfrogs MS Dhoni En Route To His Maiden T20I Fifty For India vs South Africa In Rajkot During 4th T20I | Check Stats

Rajkot: Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik bailed India out of troubled waters in the fourth T20I vs South Africa in the five-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

Karthik scored a brilliant 27-ball 55 that helped India reach a competitive score of 169 for 6 in 20 overs. This was also his maiden T20I fifty playing for India and in the process overtook former India captain MS Dhoni to become the oldest Indian cricketer to score a fifty in Men’s T20 Internationals at the age of 37 years and 16 days.

The record was previously held by Dhoni, who scored a fifty at the age of 36 years and 229 days, incidentally against the same opponent (South Africa) in the year 2018.

After being sent in to bat first on a wicket that had uneven bounce, India lost their top-order with not too many runs on the board. Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) was the first to depart, who was soon followed by Shreyas Iyer (4) and Ishan Kishan (27) back to the dressing room.

India captain Rishabh Pant (17 off 23) once again struggled to get going and it was then left to Hardik Pandya and Karthik to take India to a respectable total.

Pandya played a brilliant cameo of 46 off 31 balls while Karthik gave the Indian innings – the much needed surge to take them to 169 for 6.