New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has made a very bold prediction about Shikhar Dhawan’s future after Ishan Kishan slammed a double hundred against Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram on Saturday.

Drafted into the squad after Rohit Sharma missed out due to a thumb injury, the Mumbai Indians batter grabbed the opportunity with both hands to join the likes of his captain, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag in the list of Indians to score a ODI double ton.

Overall, Kishan became the seventh batter in international cricket to hit a double ton in ODIs. By getting his double-century in 126 balls, he also became the youngest batter to score a double-hundred in the format. He finished at 210 off 131 balls.

The series already lost, India didn’t had a great start with Shikhar Dhawan getting out cheaply for just three runs, trapped LBW by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. With the 2023 ODI World Cup at home round the corner and a dismal series (18 runs in 3 ODIs vs Bangladesh) to offer, the fight the second opener will be tough for Dhawan, more so after Kishan’s knock.

“For the Sri Lanka series, where does Dhawan stand? It is going to be interesting to see how they are going to leave out Ishan Kishan,” Karthik was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. “If Rohit Sharma is available, somebody has to miss out. It could well be him (Dhawan).

“That could be a sad end to a glorious career. But some questions to answer for the new selectors,” added the Royal Challengers Bangalore star. Not to forget, Shubman Gill has been performing well too and made his chances count against New Zealand with two fifty-plus scores.

“Interestingly, if Shubman Gill was a part of the squad, he would have probably opened because he has been doing it for some time with aplomb. Ishan Kishan, given an opportunity, has taken it with both hands. This is going to put Shikhar Dhawan in a fix,” he added.