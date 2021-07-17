New Delhi: Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik, who is in England as a part of the broadcasting unit, gave fans a glimpse into India skipper Virat Kohli’s mind. Hailing Kohli for speaking his mind, Karthik reckons if the Indian captain watches ‘The Hundred’ and likes it, he will say it. Karthik also said that that is his opinion and he is entitled to it.

“That’s his opinion and it’s very fair. Each is entitled to their own and you have to respect it. Maybe if he [Kohli] watches it… he’s a straightforward guy and if he likes it, he’ll say, and if he doesn’t, he’ll say he doesn’t,” Karthik told The Guardian in an interview.

Karthik also praised Kohli’s love for Test cricket and reckoned he was one of the reasons why the format has revived its charm over the last five years.

“He loves Test cricket and he’s one of the reasons it’s where it is today; I think it’s in a stronger place than five years ago. It’s good to see people like him speak up for it and if he watches the Hundred and he likes it, he’ll say so,” Karthik added.

Kohli and Co are now in Durham where the Indian side will play a three-day warm-up game against the Select County XI. That will help the side get accustomed to the conditions in the UK ahead of the five-match Test series.

One felt that India was walloped in the inaugural WTC final because they were under-prepared. This time they do not want to leave any stone unturned.