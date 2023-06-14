Dinesh Karthik Picks 3 Uncapped Players Who Should Make Test Debut In Next WTC Cycle

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik urges selectors to consider Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and Mukesh Kumar for next WTC cycle.

New Delhi: India once again missed the dream of lifting an ICC trophy as Australia beat Rohit Sharma-led side by 209 runs in the World Test Championship final 2023 at The Oval in London.

It has been 10 years since India won an ICC trophy. After a misreable defeat in the WTC final, India will look forward to winning the ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in October November at home.

There have been a lot of speculations about team selection and strategies, in order to focus on the next WTC 2023 25 cycle. Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik urged the selectors to give debuts to three uncapped players for the next WTC cycle.

" I think a bit of both. In many ways, we know that a lot of them are in their mid-30s. So few questions there for Rahul Dravid, who he wants to keep and who he wants to move on with. Now other names that you said, Bumrah, Rahul, Shreyas lyer and Pant. lyer will walk into this team. Let's make it very obvious. I think they warrant a place in the team. In this cycle, they have been one of the key reasons, why we are sitting here and talking in England today because that's the kind of success they have helped India achieve, said Karthik on Cricbuzz.

"No. 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has had a phenomenal domestic season. Are we going to find a place for him? No. 2 Sarfaraz Khan. Now that's been a big name doing the rounds for some time now in the middle order. If you want to fit him in, who are you going to leave out and then followed by the Mukesh Kumars and the rest of them, is there a place for a new medium pacer to come in and stamp his authority over a period of time? Are you going to give him that two-year cycle?," he added.