Dinesh Karthik picks his ODI World Cup 2027 squad, gives chance to THESE key players, they are…

After the unwanted end against England in the ODI series, the Indian side is looking to correct their mistakes and improve their squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2027, as they have set their eye to winning their third ODI World Cup.

To win the ODI World Cup 2027, the Men in Blue are looking for players who can play brilliantly in the overseas conditions. The venues for the ODI World Cup 2027 will be South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. However, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest players of all time, Dinesh Karthik shared his squad for the ODI 2027.

Karthik backed Rohit and Shubman as his preferred opening pair

In the squad, Dinesh Karthik gave a chance to the players who were missing their place in the current national team. So now, it’s time to see his squad and the players who are fit in the team, according to Dinesh Karthik.

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In the opening, Dinesh Karthik picked star players Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, who are known for their impressive batting performance. If we discuss this opening duo, Gill and Rohit shared a great partnership in the opening, which helped the Indian side to do well in the ODI.

Karthik backed Jaiswal in the middle order

Well, in the middle order, Dinesh Karthik picked players like: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Karthik picked Yashasvi Jaiswal’s name in the squad, which is a surprising name as Jaiswal has been out of the squad for a while. Still, Karthik gave him a chance.

Dinesh Karthik has picked KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as the main wicketkeepers for the 2027 World Cup. Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are also in the talks for this job. But Karthik feels Rahul and Kishan are the top choices right now. He has chosen three all-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Kuldeep Yadav is the only main spinner in his team.

Shami, Bhuvneshwar emerge as Dinesh Karthik’s surprise picks

The biggest surprise in Dinesh Karthik’s team was that he picked Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvi has not played ODIs for four years. Shami has not played any international match since the Champions Trophy final in 2025.

Dinesh Karthik’s team selection:

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar