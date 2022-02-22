Lucknow: Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, veteran cricketer Dinesh Karthik pointed out India’s newly-appointed full-time captain Rohit Sharma’s biggest challenge going forward. Hailing Rohit as a quality captain, Karthik recalled how he was ahead of the game at all times during the third and final T20I versus West Indies.

“I think Rohit is very astute tactically. And the amount of cricket he will play will define how consistently he can play all three formats. He is at a place where there is a lot of cricket to be played throughout the year. That’s going to be a big challenge for someone like Rohit. He is a quality captain… there’s no doubt about that. When it comes to tactics, we saw in this game (third T20I against West Indies) that he is well ahead of the game,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Karthik also hailed Rohit for the way he used Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan during the final T20I at Kolkata. Going forward, Karthik feels how long will Rohit last would be the question.

“He rotated bowlers and brought Avesh Khan at the right time. Also, Shardul gave away 18 runs in his first over but finished with figures of 4/33. He (Rohit) is somebody who understands bowlers and what to do with them. With Rohit, the question is always going to be: ‘How much cricket is he going to play?’,” he further added.