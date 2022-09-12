New Delhi: India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who has been in brilliant form for India with the bat in hand coming lower down the order, made it to the T20 World Cup squad for India. The members of the selection committee went with both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik with KL Rahul also a part of the team. As soon as the squad was announced, Karthik took to Twitter and captioned the post as, ‘Dreams do come true.’

Dreams do come true ? DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022

The tweet immediately went viral as fans congratulated the India wicket-keeper for making it to the team at the age of 37. Here is how some of the fans reacted to Karthik’s selection:

You’ve made it DK sir! What an inspirational journey. Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2022

Well done Boss. U r an inspiration to Millions. Keep inspiring Man. Lots of respect ? ? CHITTEPU KALYAN REDDY (@Yuvirat17kalyan) September 12, 2022

Congratulations DK, all the best for the World Cup, hard work paid off ? Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 12, 2022

Always believed you should have been in T20I side ?https://t.co/msBRD8MYU7 Ronak Vora (@ronak_hv) September 12, 2022

The T20 World Cup is set to take place in Australia and Rohit Sharma, quite expectedly has been picked to lead the side. The team picked by the selectors also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, both of whom are crucial to India’s chances in the World Cup 2022.

Ravichandran Ashwin has also been included in the squad in absence of Ravindra Jadeja while Mohammed Shami has been kept as a stand by for the tournament.

India T20 Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, B Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players – Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar