Dinesh Karthik sends strong warning after RCB crush GT to reach IPL 2026 final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are now just one step away from defending their IPL crown after producing a dominant performance against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Following the massive 92-run victory in Dharamsala, RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik praised the team’s fearless approach and said the side showed the mentality of champions in a high-pressure playoff clash.

RCB completely outplayed Gujarat Titans in all departments to book their place in a second straight IPL final.

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Dinesh Karthik calls RCB performance clinical

Speaking to the players inside the dressing room after the match, Karthik appreciated the team’s professionalism and composure in a crucial playoff game.

RCB posted a record IPL playoff total of 254/5 before bowling Gujarat Titans out for 162.

“This was a clinical effort, a professional effort,” Karthik told the players after the match. “A one-versus-two playoff game is always a big game, but we played like champions, and I think we can make it happen that day,” he added, referring to the upcoming IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad.

Also Read: WATCH: Virat Kohli TEASES Gujarat Titans players ahead of Qualifier 1 clash in IPL 2026

RCB batting unit impressed Dinesh Karthik

Karthik praised the aggressive batting displayed by the RCB top-order and said the team maintained attacking intent throughout the innings.

According to him, the positive mindset shown by the batters prevented Gujarat Titans from gaining any control during the game.

“The intent from the boys right from the start was outstanding. It started with Venky, Virat, and Dev. As a collective, we maintained the tempo throughout,” he said.

“In big games, sometimes teams take the back foot under pressure. But we made sure we kept pushing forward,” he added.

Rajat Patidar receives special praise after explosive knock

RCB captain Rajat Patidar played one of the best knocks of IPL 2026, smashing an unbeaten 93 off just 39 balls in the Qualifier.

Karthik highlighted the way Patidar dominated the Gujarat bowling attack and led the team from the front in a pressure match.

“Rajat’s innings was incredible. He led from the front in a pressure game and completely took the bowlers apart,” Karthik said.

Virat Kohli’s message helped RCB maintain intensity

Karthik also revealed that Virat Kohli had spoken to the players before the game about maintaining strong body language and energy on the field.

The former India wicketkeeper felt RCB showed outstanding intensity throughout the contest, especially during the powerplay of Gujarat’s chase.

“Virat spoke before the game about making sure our body language stayed strong, and I think it was as good as it has been in the last several weeks. We had the attitude to get them out, and honestly, we almost sealed the game in the power play itself.”

RCB reduced Gujarat Titans to 51/5 inside the first six overs and never allowed them to recover despite Rahul Tewatia’s fighting half-century.

Dinesh Karthik asks RCB players to enjoy the moment

With the IPL 2026 final now just days away, Karthik reminded the players to celebrate the victory before shifting focus back to the title clash.

“We have another big game in four days’ time, but first let’s enjoy this moment. When we reach Ahmedabad, we’ll focus again,” he said.

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