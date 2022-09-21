New Delhi: India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik’s wish for wife Dipika Pallikal is setting social media on fire. Karthik took to Instagram and shared steamy underwater photos with Dipika while wishing her on birthday. Karthik captioned the post as “Happiest birthday my biggest”. Karthik-Dipika’s love story is one of the most romantic tales.

Dipika didn’t like cricket at all but when she met Karthik, she found a sweet and humble man in him which attracted her towards him. The couple met at a GYM as they used to train under the same coach. Notably, Dipika is a professional squash player.

Initially, Dipika was not interested in Karthik but she fell for him after a few conversations. In 2013, when Dinesh Karthik won the ICC Champions Trophy with India, he proposed Dipika and the couple got engaged in the same year, but the marriage took place in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dinesh Karthik (@dk00019)

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik career was all but over after the 2019 World Cup, but the senior batter didn’t lose hope. Many people had written him off but he kept the belief in him. He kept on working hard and had a stellar run in IPL 2022 which saw him return to the Indian setup.

Karthik grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played some fine knocks for India which resulted in him being selected in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup as well. Karthik is currently part of the Indian squad for the three match T20I series against India.