IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Dinesh Karthik urges selectors to be clear with senior players over their future, says…

Dinesh Karthik urges selectors to be clear with senior players over their future, says…

Former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik urged selectors to be clear with senior players over their future and career, He shared this statement after the reports of Rohit Sharma's ODI retirement. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 19, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 02:26 PM IST

Dinesh Karthik urges Indian selectors ahead of third ODI

Dinesh Karthik urges Indian selectors ahead of third ODI

The Indian team is ready to face England in the third ODI match of the series. Both teams are playing really well in the series. This game is the decider one of the series. The Indian team is looking for redemption in this match.

Dinesh Karthik wants senior players to get a proper farewell

Ahead of this match, there were many reports and speculations that went viral. The reports claimed that star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, might not be included in the ODI World Cup 2027 and the match against England would be his last game of his international career.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia shut down all the rumors about Rohit Sharma’s retirement after the third ODI against England.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

After the whole scenario, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik urged the selectors to have a clear communication with the senior players regarding their future and career. Not only this, Karthik also added that every senior player deserves a good ending.

It will need a lot of communication, a lot of clarity, and it’s not easy. Then you have the players themselves, who are obviously making a mark with every game they play. In every tournament they go to, they perform so well, and it is not easy to keep them out,” Karthik said.

But having said all of that, there is a way in which some of the seniors will want to finish, and I do wish they are given that opportunity because of what they’ve achieved for the country. But in saying that, it is not the easiest thing to achieve because sometimes not all fairy tales have a happy ending,” he added.

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar predicts Rohit Sharma’s plan against THIS star ahead of third ODI clash

Dinesh Karthik says Ajit Agarkar faces a tough selection challenge

The 41-year-old admitted that Ajit Agarkar had a difficult decision to make. With the ODI World Cup coming up next year, it was hard to pick between a senior white-ball star and a young player who could be India’s future.

Right now, India is at a place where no other cricketing nation is. The number of cricketers that could fill up spots across the XI for any player is obviously the highest it has ever been, and it is definitely the highest right now among any cricketing nation,” he said.

So, there is going to be pressure for every player involved, and that’s what makes playing for the country right now so much more difficult. As a selector as well, it’s not easy. If you’re sitting in Ajit Agarkar’s chair, to weigh the possibility of having a current superstar or one that could be a superstar in a few years, we’re talking about some of the greatest that have played the game,” Karthik added.

Also Read: Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Abhishek Nayar predicts Rohit Sharma’s plan against THIS star ahead of third ODI clash

Abhishek Nayar predicts Rohit Sharma’s plan against THIS star ahead of third ODI clash
Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider

Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider
Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider

Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider
THIS star is ready to replace injured Washington Sundar for third ODI vs England, his name is…

THIS star is ready to replace injured Washington Sundar for third ODI vs England, his name is…

Latest News

Abhishek Nayar backs Rohit Sharma against THIS star

Mbappe's emotional farewell message to Didier Deschamps

Rohit under pressure ahead of Lord's ODI as Morkel breaks silence

England beat France 6-4 as Bukayo Saka scripts World Cup history

Gianni Infantino thanks Zee TV for promoting football in India

'If he is retiring...': Kapil Dev's heartfelt message for Rohit Sharma

Editor's Pick

Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider

Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider
Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider

Kapil Dev backs Rohit Sharma amid retirement talk, believes England slight edge before Lord’s decider
Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI

Amid retirement buzz, Mohammad Kaif predicts Rohit Sharma century at Lord’s ODI
Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI

Rohit Sharma’s parents arrive in London amid retirement rumours ahead of last and final Lord’s ODI
Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened

Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir rift rumours dismissed as Kotak reveals what really happened
Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India

Shubman Gill reveals key reason behind India’s second ODI defeat as England level series against India