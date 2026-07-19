Dinesh Karthik urges selectors to be clear with senior players over their future, says…

The Indian team is ready to face England in the third ODI match of the series. Both teams are playing really well in the series. This game is the decider one of the series. The Indian team is looking for redemption in this match.

Dinesh Karthik wants senior players to get a proper farewell

Ahead of this match, there were many reports and speculations that went viral. The reports claimed that star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Rohit Sharma, might not be included in the ODI World Cup 2027 and the match against England would be his last game of his international career.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia shut down all the rumors about Rohit Sharma’s retirement after the third ODI against England.

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After the whole scenario, former Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik urged the selectors to have a clear communication with the senior players regarding their future and career. Not only this, Karthik also added that every senior player deserves a good ending.

“It will need a lot of communication, a lot of clarity, and it’s not easy. Then you have the players themselves, who are obviously making a mark with every game they play. In every tournament they go to, they perform so well, and it is not easy to keep them out,” Karthik said.

“But having said all of that, there is a way in which some of the seniors will want to finish, and I do wish they are given that opportunity because of what they’ve achieved for the country. But in saying that, it is not the easiest thing to achieve because sometimes not all fairy tales have a happy ending,” he added.

Also Read: Abhishek Nayar predicts Rohit Sharma’s plan against THIS star ahead of third ODI clash

Dinesh Karthik says Ajit Agarkar faces a tough selection challenge

The 41-year-old admitted that Ajit Agarkar had a difficult decision to make. With the ODI World Cup coming up next year, it was hard to pick between a senior white-ball star and a young player who could be India’s future.

“Right now, India is at a place where no other cricketing nation is. The number of cricketers that could fill up spots across the XI for any player is obviously the highest it has ever been, and it is definitely the highest right now among any cricketing nation,” he said.

“So, there is going to be pressure for every player involved, and that’s what makes playing for the country right now so much more difficult. As a selector as well, it’s not easy. If you’re sitting in Ajit Agarkar’s chair, to weigh the possibility of having a current superstar or one that could be a superstar in a few years, we’re talking about some of the greatest that have played the game,” Karthik added.

Also Read: Team India confident Rohit Sharma will bounce back in high stakes Lord’s ODI series decider