<strong>Kolkata:</strong> After qualifying for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to take a step further in the competition with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in Eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans, RCB had to rely on a Mumbai win over Delhi to go through. All of that happened and now RCB is ready for the playoffs stage. <p></p> <p></p>Ahead of the crucial game against Lucknow, Dinesh Karthik said that RCB would want to win and bring a smile on the faces of Mumbai and Chennai fans. <p></p> <p></p>"To play the No 1 team and beat them and then wait for a result to happen our way. IPL is a great tournament. It has been an emotional roller-coaster and to come out on the positive side upto the playoffs. Now is a small journey for us, a small trip. We have to be on top of our game and make sure we put a smile on every RCB fan and I think MI fans and CSK fans," Karthik said ahead of the LSG game.