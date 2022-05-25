Kolkata: After qualifying for the playoffs, Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to take a step further in the competition with a win over Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday in Eliminator at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans, RCB had to rely on a Mumbai win over Delhi to go through. All of that happened and now RCB is ready for the playoffs stage.

Ahead of the crucial game against Lucknow, Dinesh Karthik said that RCB would want to win and bring a smile on the faces of Mumbai and Chennai fans.

“To play the No 1 team and beat them and then wait for a result to happen our way. IPL is a great tournament. It has been an emotional roller-coaster and to come out on the positive side upto the playoffs. Now is a small journey for us, a small trip. We have to be on top of our game and make sure we put a smile on every RCB fan and I think MI fans and CSK fans,” Karthik said ahead of the LSG game.