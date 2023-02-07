Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will be back in the commentary box for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which gets underway on February 9. Karthik made his comeback to the India T20I team with some scintillating performance in the IPL 2021 and went on to play in the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, with India moving ahead from the seniors and preparing the team for the World T20 2024, Karthik was dropped from the side. The keeper-batter did commentary during India's tour of England in 2021 which was loved by the Indian fans. Karthik will once again pick the mic in upcoming India vs Australia series.

Ahead of the series, Karthik took part in a question-and-answer session where a fan tried to troll the veteran batter. The fan posted a screenshot of Karthik's inning in India vs New Zealand 2019 World cup semifinal and asked Karthik to say something about it. Karthik scored 6 in 25 balls as India lost the match and bowed out of the tournament.

One word about Ur goated inning in SF #Askdk pic.twitter.com/gfhrKvsQ7R . (@AltofLeg) February 7, 2023

Karthik, being the witty guy he is, was not offended by the post and gave a brilliant reply to the fan. Karthik sarcastically asked the fan to delete the photo.

Delete this right now ?? https://t.co/lKsFtS7YUS DK (@DineshKarthik) February 7, 2023

Meanwhile, India will be eyeing to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as a 3-1 win or better will push them into their second consecutive World Test Championship final.