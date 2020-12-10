It’s been nearly three years since Australian cricket found itself in the midst of a massive storm following revelation that the then captain Steve Smith allowed teammates to use sandpaper to change the condition of the ball during the Newlands Test in March 2018. Smith and Warner stepped down from their roles as captain and vice-captain respectively before being banned from all forms of cricket for 12 months.

Smith and Warner have since returned to playing cricket at the top level. However, Australia now have Aaron Finch leading the limited-overs squads while Tim Paine is captain of their Test team with both doing a decent job so far.

But there are now talks of whether Smith should be handed back the Test captaincy with Pain, 36, at the fag end of his career now.

In reply to a query, Smith said discussions on these lines are undergoing with the management but he’s happy with how things are right now.

“Discussions are sort of taking place. JL (coach Justin Langer) answered the question when asked about me and captaincy. There’s obviously a process that needs to be done,” Smith said during an online media interaction.

“For me, I’m just happy to do whatever is best for the team and that’s the same going forward. I do whatever I can for the team,” he added.

While Smith has led his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals since his return from the year-long ban, he’s yet to captain Australia. During the second T20I when Finch was out with injury, Matthew Wade led the side.

“I’m comfortable where I’m at right now. But as I’ve always said I’ll do what’s best for the team,” the 31-year-old said.

Langer had talked about a ‘process’ that has to be followed before Smith can lead the side.

“Not entirely (aware of the process). But whenever a captain is chosen, I think he has to go through a process. I’m sure, it won’t be too dissimilar. I’m not really sure,” Smith said.

“It’s probably more of a question for someone a bit higher up. But yeah, that’s all sort of said to me… And, yeah, I’ll just let it rest for now and, like I said, the guys at the moment have jobs and I’m really comfortable wherever things are,” he added.

The first Test between India and Australia will start from December 17 in Adelaide.