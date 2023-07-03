Do I Want To Win In That Manner? 'Unhappy' Ben Stokes Reacts To Bairstow's Run-out

Following Bairstow's controversial dismissal, Ben Stokes expressed his disappointment and said he doesn't want to win in this manner.

New Delhi: Australia beat England in the second Ashes Test at Lord's by 43 runs on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series. During the match England's wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow was run-out under controversial circumstances which led to drama at the iconic venue.

Bairstow only scored 10 runs when he ducked under a bouncer from Cameron Green when he started walking of his crease. Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey immediately directed an underarm throw after catching the delivery and fired an accurate throw towards the stumps.

On one hand, Bairstow believed that the ball was dead; on the other hand, TV umpire Marais Erasmus confirmed Bairstow's dismissal. The Australian players started celebrating while the crowd began to chant 'same old Aussies, always cheating'.

England star Ben Stokes, who played an incredible innings and smashed 155 runs, revealed that if this incident happened in Australia, he would withdraw the dismissal.

"My thoughts around it is, when is it justified that umpires have called 'over'? Does the square leg umpire making some movement justify that? Jonny Bairstow was in his crease and then came out to have a chat in the middle. I'm not disputing if it was out, it was", Stokes said.

"If the shoe was on the other foot, I would've had to think about the whole spirit of the game. But it has happened, it was out. We have to move on Do I want to win in that manner? No", he added.

