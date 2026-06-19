‘Do You Have the Guts?’ Sreesanth throws open Boxing challenge to Harbhajan Singh over ‘Slapgate’ row

Once again the cricketing world has been pulled into a new controversy involving two former India cricketers. What appeared to be a story that was long over has suddenly been thrust back into the spotlight with hard-hitting statements and an unexpected challenge reviving an old rivalry into public discussion.

The latest remarks have sparked debate among fans and revived memories of one of the most talked-about incidents in Indian cricket history.

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Sreesanth throws open challenge to Harbhajan

Former India fast bowler Sreesanth has publicly challenged Harbhajan Singh to a boxing-style fight, claiming the former spinner continues to benefit from their infamous past controversy.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Sreesanth referred to a promotional image featuring himself and Harbhajan wearing boxing gloves and questioned whether the former India off-spinner would be willing to face him in a real contest.

“This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Wearing these same gloves? This is not acting. I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don’t know what you are doing. Let’s see. This is an open challenge.”

Former pacer references combat sports experience

Sreesanth further said that he is currently involved in combat sports and invited Harbhajan to settle matters inside the ring rather than through advertisements or public references.

The former Kerala pacer insisted that if there are still unresolved issues between them, they should address them directly.

“I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League. I am challenging you, Bhajji. If you have this much of a problem with the slap thing and me, and you earn this muchâ€¦ let me earn too. Come into the ring. I am calling you from my heart. If we have some self-respect, let’s not do ads and all that. In a genuine way, for all the Malayalis and all the Sardars, please come. I am waiting.“

Advertisement reignites old tensions

According to Sreesanth, his frustration stems from a recent advertisement featuring Harbhajan which he believes indirectly referred to the infamous IPL incident between the two former teammates.

The former fast bowler suggested that the commercial reopened old wounds and expressed disappointment that a difficult period of his career was being used for entertainment and promotional purposes.

Sreesanth also claimed that the advertisement played a major role in damaging their relationship again after years of appearing to have moved on from the controversy.

Revisiting the IPL ‘Slapgate’ incident

The dispute traces back to the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

After a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, Harbhajan Singh was involved in an altercation with Sreesanth. Television images showing an emotional Sreesanth quickly became one of the most controversial moments in IPL history.

The incident attracted widespread criticism and resulted in disciplinary action against Harbhajan.

For many cricket fans, the episode remains one of the defining off-field controversies of the tournament’s early years.

Relationship appears to have broken down again

Over the years, both players had publicly suggested that they had moved beyond the incident.

They were seen together on multiple occasions, shared public platforms and even appeared in advertisements, leading many to believe that the matter had been settled.

However, Sreesanth now says their relationship has once again deteriorated. The former India pacer revealed that he has blocked Harbhajan and no longer remains in contact with him.

As of now, Harbhajan Singh has not issued any public response to Sreesanth’s challenge or comments.

Whether the latest remarks lead to another public exchange remains uncertain, but they have undoubtedly brought one of Indian cricket’s most controversial rivalries back into the headlines nearly two decades after it first began.