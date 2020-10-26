Does non-selection for India’s tour of Australia mean Rohit Sharma will not take any further part in the ongoing Indian Premier League? Yes, that is what it seems as BCCI has assured that doctors will be monitoring his injury and will keep updating the fans.

According to commentator Harsha Bhogle, Rohit will not be a part of the side during mid-December. The Mumbai Indians skipper picked up a hamstring injury during the tournament in UAE. He did not take part in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Harsha tweeted: “I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won’t be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity!”

This will be a big setback for the defending champions as they will be without the services of the skipper at the business end of the IPL.

On the other hand, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar feels India needs the services of Rohit in the four Test-match series against Australia.

“Yesterday, we saw him jog back into the dug-out. For a moment, we thought he might actually play (against RR on Sunday). The fact that he hasn’t played that game and he is not selected in the India squads means there is cause for concerns as to how serious his injury is. Hopefully, it’s not serious. If he misses the ODis and the T20Is, it’s fine. But India needs him for the Test series,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports on Monday.