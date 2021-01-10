DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Dolphins vs Knights ODD at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 1:30 PM IST January 10 Sunday

DOL vs KTS Dream11 Tips And Prediction South Africa ODD

Dolphins vs Knights Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s DOL vs KTS at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom: In another exciting encounter of South Africa ODD 2021, Dolphins will take on Knights at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom – Sunday – January 10. The South Africa ODD – Dolphins vs Knights match will begin at 1:30 PM IST. South Africa’s Momentum One Day Cup is the nation’s premier 50-over domestic competition. The Knights will open their campaign on Sunday as they take on Dolphins in the second game of the season. Dolphins had a fabulous season last year as they finished as the table-toppers after the group stages. With seven victories in ten matches, they proved their supremacy over other teams in the competition. Knights, on the other hand, could only win four matches in the group stage and they finished fourth last year. Here is the South Africa ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and DOL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, DOL vs KTS Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, DOL vs KTS Probable XIs South Africa ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Dolphins vs Knights, Fantasy Playing Tips – South Africa ODD.

TOSS: The South Africa ODD match toss between Dolphins vs Knights will take place at 1 PM IST – January 10.

Time: 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

DOL vs KTS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batsmen: M Ackerman, D Miller (C), F Behardien (vc), R Tonder

All-rounders: A Phehlukwayo, J Snyman

Bowlers: K Mungroo, G Coetzee, K Maharaj, M Budaza

DOL vs KTS Probable Playing XIs

Dolphins: Prenelan Subrayen (C), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy, Ottneil Baartman.

Knights: Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mbulelo Budaza, Duan Jansen, Alfred Mothoa.

DOL vs KTS SQUADS

Dolphins: Michael Erlank, Mangaliso Mosehle (WK), Eathan Bosch, Keith Dudgeon, Andile Simelane, Prenelan Subrayen (C), Marques Ackerman, Grant Roelofsen (WK), Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rob Frylinck, Kerwin Mungroo, Senuran Muthusamy and Ottneil Baartman.

Knights: Farhaan Behardien, Petrus van Biljon (C), Grant Mokoena, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous (WK), Matthew Kleinveldt, Ferisco Adams, Patrick Botha, Shaun von Berg, Wandile Makwetu (WK), Mbulelo Budaza, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Kagiso Mahole, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead and Nealan van Heerden.

