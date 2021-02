DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints South Africa T20 Challenge: Captain, Vice-Captain 11 For Today’s 15th Match February 26, 2021 6:00 PM IST Friday Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction Tips And Hints South Africa T20 Challenge: Captain, Vice-Captain 11 For

DOL vs TIT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dolphins vs Titans Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa T20 Challenge – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's DOL vs TIT in Kingsmead, Durban: Dolphins will aim to extend their winning run to five matches when they take on Dolphins in what will be the final league match of the T20 tournament. Dolphins have won all their four matches so far while Titans have won two and lost as many.

TOSS: The South Africa T20 Challenge match toss between Dolphins and Titans will take place at 5:30 PM IST – February 26.

Time: 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

DOL vs TIT My Dream11 Team

David Miller (captain), Keegan Petersen (vice-captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Robbie Frylinck, Chris Morris, Lizaad Willlams, Ottneil Baartman, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

DOL vs TIT My Probable XIs

Dolphins: Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee, Senuran Muthusamy, David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Robbie Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo

Titans: Aiden Markram, Henry Davids, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Lizaad Willlams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

DOL vs TIT Full Squads

Titans: Tabraiz Shamsi, Okuhle Cele, Theunis de Bruyn, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Grant Thomson, Gregory Mahlokwana, Henry Davids, Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Sibonelo Makhanya, Heinrich Klaasen, Chris Morris, Simon Harmer, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi

Dolphins: Keshav Maharaj, Grant Roelofsen, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Ruan de Swardt, David Miller, Prenelan Subrayen, Ottniel Baartman, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Khaya Zondo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Robbie Frylinck

