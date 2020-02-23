Dream11 Team Prediction

DOL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction South Africa ODD: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Dolphins vs Warriors Match 16 at City Oval in Pietermaritzburg 1:00 PM IST:

Table-toppers Dolphins will look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with the Warriors on Sunday. In batting, they have Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen and Vaughn van Jaarsveld, who have done an impressive job with the bat in the tournament. On the other hand, Warriors are third in the points table and will look to close in the gap on number second with a win. Keshav Maharaj and Daryn Dupavillon have been in good form and their side will hope they fire again.

TOSS The toss between Dolphins vs Warriors will take place at 12:30 PM (IST).

Time: 1:00 PM IST

Venue: City Oval, Pietermaritzburg

My Dream11 Team

Keeper Grant Roelofsen (C), Rudi Second

Batters Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Edward Moore (VC), Yaseen Vallie

All-Rounders Robbie Frylinck, Prenelan Subrayen

Bowlers Keshav Maharaj, Stefan Tait, Daryn Dupavillon

Probable Playing XIs:

Warriors:

Lesiba Ngoepe/Gihahn Cloete, Eddie Moore, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie (C), Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Stefan Tait, Dyllan Matthews.

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele.

SQUADS

Warriors:

Lesiba Ngoepe/Gihahn Cloete, Eddie Moore, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Rudi Second, Yaseen Vallie (C), Marco Marais, Onke Nyaku, Lutho Sipamla, Andrew Birch, Stefan Tait, Dyllan Matthews, Aya Gqamane, Lesiba Ngoepe/Gihahn Cloete, Matthew Breetzke, Sisanda Magala

Dolphins:

Sarel Erwee, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Vaughn van Jaarsveld, Khaya Zondo, Sibonelo Makhanya, Prenelan Subrayen, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj (C), Robbie Frylinck, Okuhle Cele, Imran Tahir, Kerwin Mungroo, Keith Dudgeon, Marques Ackerman

