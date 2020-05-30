Hailing former India skipper MS Dhoni’s fitness, Sreesanth said it is impossible to catch him even at the age of 38. Making the most of his time staying indoors during the coronavirus lockdown, Sreesanth, in an interaction on Helo App, said Dhoni has a lot of cricket left in him.

“See I’m not following it much, but as far as I know, he is very fit, even Sanju Samson. But to me, he is like Don. Inko Pakdna Mushkil Hi Nahi Namumkin Hai. He would love to play for the country, he’s got that in his blood, he is only 38. Sachin (Tendulkar) and other cricketers have played till 40,” Sreesanth stated during an interactive session on Helo App.

Sreesanth spoke about his aggressive attitude on the field as well. “All the inspiration came from WWE, nothing else. Even former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to do that, he added. On quite a few instances, he vented his frustration out after picking up wickets,” he said.

Dhoni – who has not been playing cricket since India’s loss at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against New Zealand in the semi-final – was supposed to make a return to cricket in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.