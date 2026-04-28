Donovan Ferreira stars as Rajasthan Royals chase 223 to hand PBKS first defeat in IPL 2026

Donovan Ferreira’s audacious stroke-play handed Punjab Kings the bitter pill of defeat for the first time in this edition of IPL as Rajasthan Royals cantered home by six wickets in a high-octane chase here on Tuesday.

Ferreira and Dubey finish strong in thrilling chase

Chasing a target of 223, Rajasthan Royals needed 71 off the last six overs when Ferreira smashed his way to an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls in company of an unheralded Shubham Dubey (31 not out off 12 balls) to clinch the victory with four balls to spare.

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Ferreira was brilliant while picking his areas as PBKS troika of Arshdeep Singh (1/68 in 4 overs), Lockie Ferguson (0/57 in 4 overs) and Marco Jansen (0/41 in 3.2 overs) would like to forget this day in a hurry.

Between Ferreira and Dubey, they hit nine fours and five sixes as they undid all the good work done by Yuzvendra Chahal (3/36 in 4 overs).

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive start sets the tone

The manner in which Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (43 off 16 balls) started with a deluge of sixes — five — including a couple of flicked maximums off Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson, it seemed RR would make a meal of the chase.

Arshdeep was lucky that Sooryavanshi missed out on a sixth six when he mistimed a full-toss only for Shreyas Iyer to grab it with ease.

Chahal brings PBKS back into the contest

However, it was the wily Chahal who brought the Royals back in the game just when Yashasvi Jaiswal (51 off 27 balls) looked like slowly taking the game away in company of Dhruv Jurel (20 off 16 balls).

However, Jurel committed a hara-kiri, offering an easy skier off a full-toss but it was the manner in which Jaiswal and skipper Riyan Parag (29 off 16 balls) were taken out deserved more than honourable mention.

For both, the pace on the ball was considerably taken off and flighted outside the off-stump line without giving enough room to chance their arms. Both were holed out at long-off.

But then, Ferreira and Dubey had other ideas as Chahal’s good work went down the drain.

Stoinis powers PBKS to 222 with late blitz

Earlier, Stoinis muscled his way to a 20-ball half-century despite a gallant effort from young leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja as Punjab Kings posted a competitive 222 for 4 after being put into bat.

While Punjab’s top three — Prabhsimran Singh (59 off 44 balls), Priyansh Arya (29 off 11 balls) and Cooper Connolly (30 off 14 balls) — all looked dangerous, but none of them went on to play a big knock on a track that was hard and offered appreciable bounce.

It was Stoinis, who bludgeoned his way to an unbeaten 22-ball 62 with a half a dozen of sixes and four boundaries as Royals gave away as many as 55 runs in last three overs. Inexperienced Brijesh Sharma’s (0/42 in 4 overs) pace-off ploy backfired with 24 coming off the final over of the innings.

Yash Raj impresses despite Stoinis assault

Stoinis, who hasn’t really been summoned this season, was all about brute power and Royals bowlers, including the dependable Jofra Archer (1/40), were guilty of bowling length balls inside his hitting arc.

However, credit should go to unheralded Yash Raj (2 for 41 in 4 overs), a 6 feet 4 inches tall leg-spinner for varying his pace, not being afraid to flight and alter the length as and when required and keeping things tight till the 16th over.

Key breakthroughs by Yash Raj and Parag

Just when Connolly was cutting loose with some delectable strokeplay, Yash Raj got the Australian against the run of play by flighting one outside the off-stump asking the batter to fetch it. The result was an easy catch for Donovan Ferreira at long-off.

Prabhsimran, despite scoring a half-century and hitting six boundaries and a six, wasn’t very smooth with his timing. Yash Raj, whose average speed was in early 90s (kmph), slowed it down and enticed Prabhsimran to throw the kitchen sink without being anywhere close to the pitch of the delivery. The catch was cleanly collected by Riyan Parag.