Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had an injury-hit 2019 that saw his ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stint being cut short due to a hamstring issue. Later, he made his comeback on the West Indies tour but was then a side strain pushed him out of action again. He made another comeback during the West Indies series at home and this time, he was diagnosed with sports hernia.

His latest injury setback has put question marks over the National Cricket Academy (NCA) which allegedly failed to detect the issue earlier leaving the injury untreated.

With ICC T20 World Cup months away, Bhuvneshwar will be hoping to get fit in time but doesn’t know the timeline as it’s still not clear whether to treat his injury, a surgery is needed or not. “World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. First thing is getting fit and I don’t know when I will get fit,” Bhuvneshwar told PTI.

He added, “There is no surety of surgery, but generally, the standard procedure in case of sports hernia is surgery. But we still need to take an appointment and I am not sure where it’s going to be. But we are trying to get it as soon as possible. Till I consult a doctor, can’t say when will be the comeback as it will depend on the diagnosis and treatment plan.”

The 29-year-old however refused to put the blame on NCA for failing to detect his sports hernia earlier.

“It’s up to BCCI as to how they are going to take it. They must have had a chat with the NCA. NCA must have tried their best but I don’t know what went wrong and why they couldn’t diagnose. Still I am not the right person to comment on that as it might say something else and BCCI will come up with something else.”

On the spate of injuries, Bhuvneshwar did express his frustration but said that’s part and parcel. “Injuries can be frustrating at times but I am not at all heartbroken. It’s part and parcel of our journey. I was in good rhythm against the West Indies. I want to be back at my best but as I said I don’t know what will be the treatment like. So whatever the doctor says will go with that thing only,” he said.

With the emergence of Deepak Chahar, is Bhuvneshwar concerned about his place in the limited-overs squad and potentially at the T20 World Cup too? “When I get fit it will be about performing. So I am not thinking about who all will be there. Thinking about selection is not in my hands and it’s not my job also. My job is to perform and I will do that,” he replied.