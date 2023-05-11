'Don't Make Me Run A Lot…’: MS Dhoni Opens Up About His Batting Position For CSK In IPL 2023

New Delhi: Captain MS Dhoni's 20 off 9 balls followed by a clinical show from the bowlers lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 27-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in an IPL 2023 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 10.

Former Indian Captain came out to bat at No. 8, he smashed two sixes and one four. In total he hammered 20 runs from just nine balls.

Though many former cricketers have urged the wicketkeeper-batter to promote himself in the batting order. Whereas during his post-match interview with Murali Kartik he clearly stated the reason behind why he chooses to bat in the lower-order for the side despite his aggressive hitting form.

Here is what he said during post match presentation

"That's what my job is, I told them, 'this is what I'm supposed to do. Don't make me run a lot'," Dhoni told Kartik in the post-match presentation ceremony, drawing immense cheer from the crowd present at the stadium.

"It has been working. Others are doing their job, and I've told them that this is what I need to do. So, happy to contribute to whatever deliveries I'm getting. Accordingly, I'm practising also. What I may get in the game is what I actually practice, so it helps me perform," the CSK captain further said.