Legendary allrounder and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev has advised cricketers to give the Indian Premier League (IPL) a skip should their body feel overwhelmed with the cramped scheduling.

There have been questions over the punishing cricketing schedule with even India captain Virat Kohli quipping that they are closer to a stage when they’ll land at the stadium and start playing.

Currently, India are in New Zealand, a tour which concludes on March 4 when the second Test ends. A week later, they will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series and 11 days after that, IPL will get underway.

“If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL,” Kapil said on Thursday. “There you are not representing your country. So if you think you are burned out, you can always take a break during the IPL. When you are representing your country, the feeling should be different.”

Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs during a storied career when he famously lifted the ICC ODI World Cup Trophy at Lord’s in 1983 when India beat two-time defending champions West Indies in the final. So did he feel burned out during his playing career?

“So many times, yes,” the 61-year-old replied. When you come into a series and you keep on playing, you burn out when you are not getting runs or wickets. But when you do, you never burn out. You take seven wickets and bowl 20-30 overs a day, you don’t feel tired. You bowl 10 overs and give away 80 runs and don’t pick a wicket you feel more tired.”

Kapil refrained from making any comments on whether the Indian team looks jaded against New Zealand as they were clean swept 3-0 in the ODI series and are currently trailing 0-1 in the two-Test series.

“I don’t know. It’s very difficult and unfair for me to see TV and make a statement,” he said.