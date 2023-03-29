'Don't See Them Winning IPL 2023': Aakash Chopra Makes A Massive Remark On Hardik Pandya's Gujarat

Gujarat face Chennai on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023 opener.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra feels Gujarat won't be able to lift the IPL 2023 trophy. The Hardik Pandya-led side defeated Rajasthan in the final of IPL 2022 to become the first team to win the IPL title in the debut season after Rajasthan, who won the tournament's inaugural season in 2008.

There were many stars for Gujarat in the IPL 2022. Hardik Pandya led the team brilliantly while the likes of David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami played crucial roles as well. Despite retaining the core of the squad, Chopra feels it will be tough for Gujarat to win the title again in IPL 2023. Notably, Chennai and Mumbai are the only two teams in IPL to win the trophy in consecutive years.

"I don't see them lifting the trophy again because it happens very rarely. Teams have been able to do it only twice. This team is good but can it replicate Mumbai and Chennai's record - I am not 100% certain. But they have the team that can reach the playoffs but I won't be terribly surprised if they don't reach the playoffs," said Akash Chopra on the Akashvani show on Jiocinema.

Chopra explained that Gujarat's batting is a concern as the team lacks explosive batters.

"If this team has a concern, it comes from the batting. Among the batters, they have Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya - you can keep him both as batter and bowler, Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar - both of them can be kept in the all-rounder's category."

"Let us add the keepers as well - Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, KS Bharat and Urvil Patel. So a lot of batters are seen but you feel that if there is any concern, it is here only, because they do not have that much strike power."

Chopra added if Gujarat has to do well in the tournament, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia will have come good. "When Shubman Gill plays, he plays very well, he also has a T20I century to his name, but T20 is still not his strongest suit. Kane Williamson's stars have been on the wane in the T20 format. You might see some gaps in the middle order. A lot of focus will be on David Miller and Rahul Tewatia."

Gujarat face Chennai in IPL 2023 opener on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.